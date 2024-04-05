IDA to apply for planning for second Tralee building by end of year

IDA Ireland is to lodge a planning application by the end of the year to build a second advanced technology building in Tralee.

The IDA committed to building another facility, known as an Advanced Building Solution (ABS), in Tralee as part of its strategy from 2021-2024.

The building will be constructed at the Kerry Technology Park, on the remaining unused lands at the park which the IDA bought in 2022.

It comes as the sod was turned (this week) on a new €330 million facility to be constructed at the Kerry Technology Park by pharmaceutical company Astellas.

The IDA finished construction on its first Advanced Building Solution in Tralee in 2017, and this was leased to UK-based Central Pharma, who recently transferred the lease to Astellas.

The IDA agreed to purchase the remaining, unused lands at the Kerry Technology Park from Shannon Commercial Enterprises DAC in 2022.

IDA Ireland also committed to building a second ABS in Tralee as part of its strategy for 2021-2024, and there has been criticism of the lack of progress on this since it was announced.

The IDA has now confirmed to Radio Kerry an advanced planning permission for an ABS will be lodged with Kerry County Council by the end of 2024.

(It says this will have the potential to support investments from FDI and/or indigenous industry across a number of sectors.)

The IDA commissioned RPS Group to prepare a report as part of its site selection process, to assess what remaining land at the technology park would be suitable for a new ABS.

The report was completed in December and was released to Radio Kerry under FOI.

It assesses five different options for a new ABS at the tech park across three possible sites which were deemed acceptable by the IDA, identifying the positive and negative aspects of each one.

It notes that the lands available are, in general, of irregular shape and size, which can somewhat restrict the development proposed.

RPS Group’s report identifies a landbank in front of the IDA’s first ABS as the most suitable, as it boasts flexibility for use and possible expansion.

This site is on the left of the road through the tech park, before you arrive at the building formerly occupied by Central Pharma.

The report says there are no insurmountable demerits that would prevent the selection of this site.

In response to queries from Radio Kerry, the IDA did not confirm it is proceeding with the recommended site, and its due diligence process is still underway.

Speaking to Radio Kerry on Monday, IDA CEO Michael Lohan said the IDA is currently working through the planning and design phase of the project.