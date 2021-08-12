IDA spent over €60,000 maintaining and securing empty building in Kerry

The IDA spent over €60,000 maintaining and securing an empty building in Kerry.

IDA Ireland, which attracts international investment, has been working with pharmaceutical company Central Pharma in recent years.

A building, constructed for the company, has been idle for over three years.

In 2018, Central Pharma announced plans to create over 100 new jobs in the county, with the opening of a plant in Tralee.

The Advance Manufacturing Facility in the Kerry Technology Park, which was built by the IDA, cost €5 million.

Earlier this year, Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar said Central Pharma is set to begin production later this year.

Under the Freedom of Information Act, Radio Kerry sought maintenance and security costs for the building in recent years.

In 2017, €15,000 was spent on security, followed by an additional €3,000 annually over the next two years.

In 2019, landscaping and maintenance costs came to €25,000, while a further €14,300 was spent last year.

So far this year, €1,800 has been spent maintaining the empty building.