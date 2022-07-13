IDA Ireland to buy lands at Kerry Technology Park

IDA Ireland is to buy lands at Kerry Technology Park, Tralee.

The agency has signed Heads of Terms with Shannon Commercial Enterprises DAC to progress the acquisition of the remaining vacant land at the park on the MTU Kerry campus.

This IDA says this investment aims to future-proof its property offering in attracting Foreign Direct Investment to the region and Kerry in particular.

Advertisement

IDA Ireland is also proposing to identify a site within this land bank to accommodate the construction of a second advanced manufacturing facility.