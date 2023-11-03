Iconic West Kerry eatery on the market with €1.6 million price tag

The iconic Sammy's Restaurant, Café and Shop located on Inch beach is for sale.

It has a €1.6 million price tag.

Sammy's Restaurant, Café and Shop was established in 1987, and was bought in 2019 by the Kilkenny Group.

Located on the Blue Flag Inch beach in West Kerry, it’s long been a favourite of locals and tourists alike.

It sits on a 0.31 hectare site, and is a three-storey, double fronted property, measuring 3,893 square feet.

Sammy's Café seats 24 people, while the restaurant seats 50 for inside dining, with an additional 48 seats for semi outside dining in a pergola.

There’s also a shop selling snacks and souvenirs.

Sammy’s is being sold as a going concern; it’s being sold fully fitted, and comes with a €1.6 million price tag.