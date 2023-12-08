ICMSA chair calls for at least 37 cent per litre price for milk suppliers

Milk processors need to wake up to the reality facing their suppliers by paying at least 37 cent per litre for milk supplied in November.

That’s according to the chair of the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers' Association (ICMSA) Noel Murphy, who is a dairy farmer in Milltown.

He says Irish dairy farmers have experienced an extremely difficult year.

Advertisement

Mr Murphy says Teagasc estimated the cost of production this year is to be about 37 cent per litre.

He says it’s important dairy farmers are viable and sustainable, adding this is also in the best interest of processors.

Noel Murphy wants milk processors to match the and to commit to a series of price rises in the coming months: