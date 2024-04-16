Advertisement
News

IBI announces appointment of new chief executive

Apr 16, 2024 13:31 By radiokerrynews
IBI announces appointment of new chief executive
Share this article

The Independent Broadcasters of Ireland has announced the appointment of Michael Kelly as chief executive.

The organisation represents the interests of Ireland’s independent radio broadcasters and their listeners with Government, regulatory authorities, and stakeholders at a national and European level.

Michael Kelly says he’s passionate about independent radio and believes it is a vital sector in terms of delivering public service content to listeners, adding it delivers value every day.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Motorsport Ireland confirms Ireland no longer being considered to host World Rally Championship round
Advertisement
Cathaoirleach thanks thousands of volunteers who took part in Kerry’s County Clean-Up
Over 650 STIs reported in Kerry and Cork region
Advertisement

Recommended

Russian owner of Aughinish Alumina reportedly says new sanctions won’t affect operations
Planning granted for sheltered housing in Cahersiveen
Motorsport Ireland confirms Ireland no longer being considered to host World Rally Championship round
Killarney councillor wants DPP decision on investigation into alleged voting irregularities
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus