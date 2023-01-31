Iarnród Éireann aims for hourly service to and from Tralee by 2027

Iarnród Éireann plans to expand services to an hourly service each way to and from Tralee by 2027.

Councillors in the Tralee Municipal District twice requested that the council write to Iarnród Éireann to enquire about its commitment to the station in the town, having received a two-line response from its Chief Executive the first time.

In his second response to Tralee MD councillors, Chief Executive Jim Meade said Iarnród Éireann has engaged with the council in support of possible development at the station.

Mr Meade said the local authority has been granted state funding for development there, and Iarnród Éireann is awaiting proposals from the council to upgrade facilities.

Mr Meade said the goal for Iarnród Éireann is for substantial enhancement of services, including building to an hourly peak, and two hourly off-peak service each way to and from Tralee.