Hundreds of jobs available at NEWKD jobs fair in Tralee today

Hundreds of jobs are available at the NEWKD jobs fair, which is taking place at the Rose Hotel, Tralee today.

The event gives employers and jobseekers an opportunity to meet face to face, which organisers say gives people better opportunities of finding something to suit their skills and interests.

Over 35 employers will be present, with 400 vacancies available across a number of sectors ; while there will also be a jobs board with over 200 additional jobs.

The jobs fair is being run by North East West and Kerry Development (NEWKD) in association with Tralee Chamber Alliance and Department of Social Protection.

The event is free and open to the public on a drop-in basis between 10am and 2.30pm.

