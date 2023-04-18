Hundreds of jobs available at NEWKD jobs fair in Tralee today

Hundreds of jobs are available at the NEWKD jobs fair, which is taking place at the Rose Hotel, Tralee today.
The event gives employers and jobseekers an opportunity to meet face to face, which organisers say gives people better opportunities of finding something to suit their skills and interests.
Over 35 employers will be present, with 400 vacancies available across a number of sectors ; while there will also be a jobs board with over 200 additional jobs.
The jobs fair is being run by North East West and Kerry Development (NEWKD) in association with Tralee Chamber Alliance and Department of Social Protection.
The event is free and open to the public on a drop-in basis between 10am and 2.30pm.
Repro Free :. JRI America looking for staff : Kara Plumley and Deirdre Lee from JR America at the jobs Fair .
Over 1,000 people attended the Kerry Jobs Fair at The Rose Hotel Tralee on Tuesday 18th April. The event was co-ordinated by Elaine Kennedy, NEWKD in collaboration with DSP and Tralee Chamber Alliance.
According to Elaine Kennedy, “We are delighted with the response to the day, it was a huge success. There was a lovely relaxed and informal atmosphere and people really appreciated the opportunity to talk face to face with employers. It can be difficult to make a direct connection with an employer so we were happy to be able to remove some of the barriers.
Robert Carey, Manager of SICAP programme at NEWKD was delighted that the event attracted “such a diverse group of people from all over Kerry. Our work is very much about equality so it was great to have such an inclusive event. We organised buses and translators for Ukranian refugees and it was great to be able to connect them with employers”. NEWKD are part of supporting Ukrainian Refugees in Kerry and employment is a key part of this.
According to Elaine Kennedy, “The response from employers was fantastic. Over 35 employers and services were present on the day advertising over 400 jobs and their feedback was really positive. Along with this, NEWKD featured a Jobs wall with a further 200 jobs available in the area”.
Employers were offering hundreds of jobs across a range of sectors including technology, office admin, accounts, hospitality, food production and tourism. Employers were interviewed and filmed about their ongoing recruitment needs and this footage will be available in a webinar over the coming weeks.
Repro Free :A jobs wall with over 200 jobs ready to start , was set up for job seekers by the local NEWKD on the day . The was was packed with people looking for work .
Repro Free :A jobs wall with over 200 jobs ready to start , was set up for job seekers by the local NEWKD on the day . The wall was was packed with people looking for work .
Repro Free :Siobhan Rivas-May , Collette O'Connor , Laura Reidy and Mark Sullivan at the jobs fair . The was was packed with people looking for work .
Repro Free :. Tommy Parlmer and Ethan Gaisui students from mercy Mounthawk Tralee at the jobs Fair .
Repro Free :A jobs wall with over 200 jobs ready to start , was set up for job seekers by the local NEWKD on the day . The was was packed with people looking for work .
Repro Free : Linda Donegan and Jason Sweeney of SalesSense welcomed people on the day .
Repro Free :A jobs wall with over 200 jobs ready to start , was set up for job seekers by Kristine Iasko from the NEWKD on the day .
Repro Free :A jobs wall with over 200 jobs ready to start , was set up for job seekers by Kristine Iasko from the NEWKD on the day .
Repro Free :. Philip Lynch from Cara Credit Union were looking for people to come work for them .
