The Kerry Jobs Fair 2022 will take place in The Rose Hotel next week.

The event gives employers and jobseekers an opportunity to meet face to face to see if they can make a suitable match.

It’ll take place on Monday, April 25th from 10am to 3.30pm and it’s free to attend.

Many of the leading companies in Kerry will be attending on the day and organisers say there’ll be hundreds of job opportunities available.

More information is available on www.newkd.ie/jobs-fair/.