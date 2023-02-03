Advertisement
Huge potential for job creation on Valentia Island from new hydrogen project

Feb 3, 2023 13:02 By radiokerrynews
Huge potential for job creation on Valentia Island from new hydrogen project
There’s huge potential for job creation on Valentia Island from a new green hydrogen energy project.

The South Kerry island was chosen as one of 15 locations across Europe for the H2ORIZON study.

It aims to explore opportunities where green hydrogen energy can decarbonise the area.

Paul McCormack is Programme Manager with GenComm, a research project which addresses energy sustainability challenges by switching to hydrogen-based energy.

He believes this new project could result in Valentia Island becoming a centre for hydrogen generation and use within five years, with many jobs being created in the process.

