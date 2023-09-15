Huge opportunity for MTU to provide courses to develop necessary skill-sets for Astellas Pharma

There’s now a huge opportunity for the Munster Technology University to provide the courses to develop the necessary skill-sets for the Astellas Pharma based in Tralee.

Pharmaceutical manufacturers Astellas is to submit a planning application to build a new state-of-the-art facility at a cost of €330 million on a greenfield site at the Kerry Technology Park in Tralee.

Patricia Quane is the former vice president and general manager of Astellas Ireland.

She’s also the chairperson of the expert group on future skills needs for Biopharma Industry, as well as the chair of the South West Enterprise Plan Steering Committee.

Ms Quane is currently part of a team undertaking a review of the skills that will be needed in the coming years.

She says we have the infrastructure for big investments here in Kerry.

Patricia Quane says there’s now an opportunity for MTU to ensure people have the right skill-set:

Ireland South MEP Sean Kelly, who is from Kilcummin, says he believes Astellas decision to pick Tralee is a perfect example of international confidence in Ireland as a prime industrial location.

MEP Kelly also praised the IDA for securing this industry in the teeth of strong international competition: