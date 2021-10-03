Huge Kerry success at this year's Blas na hÉireann awards

There was huge success for Kerry at this year's Blas na hÉireann Awards.

The Blas na hÉireann Irish Food Awards is the biggest competition for quality Irish produce on the island of Ireland.

Kerry food companies took home a total of 8 gold medals, 5 silver medals and four bronze medals.

Advertisement

Ballyferriter-based artisan food business West of Dingle won three gold medals at the awards, for its regular sea salt, lemon and rosemary infused sea salt, and its Old Smokehouse dry rub.

The company was also named as the Best in Kerry, and Rogha na Gaeltachta.

Quinlan's Kerry Fish scooped two gold medals, for its smoked salmon and its porcupine scampi meat, while it also won bronze for its seafood chowder.

Advertisement

Camo's Artisan Foods from Caherciveen won gold for its Cambodian Amok curry, and silver for its honey and mustard salad dressing.

Prestige Foods in Listowel took the top prize for its Supervalu & Centra ham and cheese vol au vents, while Knockatee Natural Dairy won gold for its Kerry Blue cheese.

Kells Bay Cheese took home silver for its seaweed cheese with dillisk, as did Dingle Farm for its fresh farm dairy milk.

Advertisement

There was also silver success for Kennedy's Butchers in Dingle for its canon of Dingle Peninsula Lamb with Dingle spices.

Kerry Foods took home a bronze in the cured meat and charcuterie ham category, as did Dingle Goats Cheese in the goat's cheese category.

In the drinks categories of the awards, Dingle Distillery won silver for its single malt whiskey and Valentia Island Vermouth won bronze for its Vermouth Ór.