HSE working to support families in Kerry and Cork experiencing drug debt

Sep 4, 2023 13:09 By radiokerrynews
The HSE is working to support people and their families in Kerry and Cork who are experiencing debt due to drug use.

That’s according to HSE head of drugs and alcohol services for Kerry and Cork, David Lane.

He says a similar initiative has been running in Dublin for a number of years.

Mr Lane says drug and alcohol addiction is affecting people in all walks of life.

He says some families don’t even know their loved one is in such debt.

David Lane says they’ve started working on ways to engage with families who are experiencing intimidation due to drug debt:

Meanwhile, David Lane feels the Government’s intention to extend opening hours for pubs and nightclubs will undo recent progress in terms of alcohol consumption.

The HSE head of drugs and alcohol services for Kerry and Cork says the Government has made a lot of progress in recent years, in particular with the Public Health Alcohol Act.

However, he feels plans to extend pubs opening hours until 12.30am and nightclubs until 6am is a contradiction of the Public Health Alcohol Act:

 

