The HSE is seeking to recruit staff nurses for community hospitals throughout Kerry.

Immediate full and part-time vacancies are available at Cahersiveen, West Kerry, Tralee, Killarney, Kenmare and Listowel community hospitals.

The closing date is June 7th at 5pm.

Application forms are available by contacting [email protected]; informal enquiries can be made by calling 064 66 38850.