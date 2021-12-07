HSE expects to be back to normal full services in Kerry tomorrow

The HSE says they expect to be back to normal, full services in Kerry tomorrow.

Many HSE services in Kerry and Cork were impacted by Storm Barra today.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare, the South South West Hospital Group and the National Ambulance Service issued a joint statement this evening.

They say they expect to be back to normal, full services tomorrow in Kerry and Cork, however, they say they will continue to assess the weather outlook and any advisory notices this evening and overnight.

Any updates to services will be posted on hse.ie/stormbarra. To protect staff and the public, appointments and services were cancelled today, due to the red weather warning.

The HSE says all elective inpatient and outpatient appointments and procedures University Hospital Kerry will be re-scheduled as soon as possible, as will Public Health Nurse, community mental health teams and HCSAs (home helps) visits. All vaccination appointments will also be rescheduled, as will school immunisation appointments.