HSE confirms it's looking to develop Kerry minor injury clinic

A Kerry Independent Alliance councillor says Killarney would be the ideal location to develop a local injuries unit.

Cllr John O’Donoghue says a minor injury clinic, including an X-Ray facility in the town, would help alleviate pressures on UHK.

At yesterday’s meeting of the Southern Health Regional Forum, the HSE confirmed it is planning to develop a local injuries unit in Kerry.

Cllr O’Donoghue says the District Hospital and St Colombanus’ in Killarney will soon be vacated; he believes the former district hospital would be a perfect location for such a unit.