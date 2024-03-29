Advertisement
HSE confirms it's looking to develop Kerry minor injury clinic

Mar 29, 2024 13:38 By radiokerrynews
Cllr John O'Donoghue - Photo By : Domnick Walsh ©
A Kerry Independent Alliance councillor says Killarney would be the ideal location to develop a local injuries unit.

Cllr John O’Donoghue says a minor injury clinic, including an X-Ray facility in the town, would help alleviate pressures on UHK.

At yesterday’s meeting of the Southern Health Regional Forum, the HSE confirmed it is planning to develop a local injuries unit in Kerry.

Cllr O’Donoghue says the District Hospital and St Colombanus’ in Killarney will soon be vacated; he believes the former district hospital would be a perfect location for such a unit.

