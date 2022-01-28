HSE CEO apologises for CAMHS treatment in South Kerry

The HSE Chief Paul Reid has apologised for the failings within the South Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) and described the practices as beyond comprehension.

The report, published by the HSE on Wednesday, found that 46 of the children suffered “significant harm” while attending the service and that a review into 240 young people showed the service did not meet the standards which it should have.

It found that 227 children being treated by a non-consultant doctor employed at the service were exposed to the risk of significant harm due to the doctor’s diagnosis and treatment of them.

Mr Reid said what happened was deeply regrettable and beyond comprehension.

He said none of us could bear to think how we might feel if one of those were our children who went through what some of these families and children have had to go through.

Mr Reid said that as CEO of the HSE he wanted to sincerely apologise for what had happened over a sustained period of time, and that it is now the job of the HSE to go and repair that damage.