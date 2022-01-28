Advertisement
News

HSE CEO apologises for CAMHS treatment in South Kerry

Jan 28, 2022 08:01 By radiokerrynews
HSE CEO apologises for CAMHS treatment in South Kerry HSE CEO apologises for CAMHS treatment in South Kerry
Share this article

The HSE Chief Paul Reid has apologised for the failings within the South Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) and described the practices as beyond comprehension.

The report, published by the HSE on Wednesday, found that 46 of the children suffered “significant harm” while attending the service and that a review into 240 young people showed the service did not meet the standards which it should have.

It found that 227 children being treated by a non-consultant doctor employed at the service were exposed to the risk of significant harm due to the doctor’s diagnosis and treatment of them.

Advertisement

Mr Reid said what happened was deeply regrettable and beyond comprehension.

He said none of us could bear to think how we might feel if one of those were our children who went through what some of these families and children have had to go through.

Mr Reid said that as CEO of the HSE he wanted to sincerely apologise for what had happened over a sustained period of time, and that it is now the job of the HSE to go and repair that damage.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus