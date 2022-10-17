HSE at an impasse with developer over costs for Cahersiveen primary care centre

The HSE says it’s at an impasse with a developer over the construction of a primary care centre in Cahersiveen.

Kerry County Council had written to the HSE on behalf of councillors in the Kenmare Municipal District to enquire about the provision of a care centre in the town, which has long been promised.

In a response presented to councillors at the recent Kenmare MD meeting, the HSE said it remains committed to establishing a primary care centre for the area.

This is to provide quality services from a purpose-built building for people living in the area.

The HSE said that unfortunately, despite its best efforts, it remains at an impasse with the developer for this project due to rising costs associated with the development.

It says the rates suggested are significantly higher than other primary care centre developments in the region and across Ireland, and the HSE cannot agree to them.

It says that due to the widening gap between the proposed costs for the development, the HSE may have to cease its engagement with this particular developer.

The HSE adds this is an unfortunate situation, but it will continue to review the situation and scope out alternative options if they become available.