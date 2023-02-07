Advertisement
HSA has launched investigation after man in his 60's suffers injuries in Listowel factory overnight

Feb 7, 2023 08:02 By radiokerrynews
HSA has launched investigation after man in his 60's suffers injuries in Listowel factory overnight
The Health and Safety Authority have launched an investigation after a man in his 60's suffered a serious injuries overnight

The man was airlifted to hospital following an accident at a factory in Listowel.

The incident happened at around 7.45pm at the Kerry Ingredients and Flavours plant in Listowel.

Gardaí in Listowel say he was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Kerry in Tralee.

From there, the Coast Guard Rescue Helicopter 115 brought him to Cork University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

It's understood the man, who's in his 60's, suffered burns injuries.

Gardai attended at the scene and informed the Health and Safety Authority.

The HSA have launched an investigation and say no further information is available at this time.

