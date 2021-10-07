HSA and gardaí launch investigations into fatal South Kerry workplace accident

The Health and Safety Authority and gardaí have launched investigations following the death of a man in South Kerry.

The workplace accident happened in Greenane, Templenoe this morning, when it’s believed the man, in his 50s, fell while working on a building site.

Gardaí say they were alerted at 10am to the scene, where the man had a medical emergency while working.

His body was removed to University Hospital Kerry where a post-mortem will take place, the results of which will determine the course of the garda investigation.

Health and Safety Authority investigators will visit the scene as part of their enquiry.

Local Councillor Patrick Connor Scarteen says it's shocking, and he's thinking of the man's family at this difficult time.