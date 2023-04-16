Advertisement
HPV vaccination clinic in Kerry

Apr 16, 2023 11:04 By radiokerrynews
HPV vaccination clinic in Kerry
Photo: Pixabay
Cork Kerry Community Healthcare will hold a HPV vaccination catch-up programme in Kerry soon.

It'll take place on April 20th, from 2-4pm at the Kerry Vaccination Centre in Monavalley, Tralee.

It's open to young women aged 24 or younger and girls in second to sixth year of secondary school.

It's also available for boys in second to fourth year of secondary school, or fifth year if they have skipped transition year this academic year.

Walk-ins are not available; appointments must be made on the HSE website.

More information can be found on - https://www.hse.ie/eng/health/immunisation/pubinfo/schoolprog/hpv/hpv-vaccine-catch-up-programme/

Appointments can be made on - https://covidservices.hse.ie/Scr100?source=FA2F6C88-F089-4A69-8970-6C7C66C41BAF

