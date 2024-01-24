Housing survey sees increase in Kerry people purchasing and converting commercial units to homes

People trying to buy a home in Kerry have turned to acquiring disused pubs with rooms upstairs.

That's one of the findings of the Irish Independent's How Much Is Your House Worth 2024 survey.

The index found prices nationwide went up by an average of 4 percent in the last 12 months, while prices in Kerry rose by 8%.

The paper's Property Editor, Mark Keenan, says the trend of converting old commercial units into residences is increasing in areas of Kerry and West Limerick: