Advertisement
News

Housing survey sees increase in Kerry people purchasing and converting commercial units to homes

Jan 24, 2024 08:52 By radiokerrynews
Housing survey sees increase in Kerry people purchasing and converting commercial units to homes
Share this article

 

People trying to buy a home in Kerry have turned to acquiring disused pubs with rooms upstairs.

 

Advertisement

That's one of the findings of the Irish Independent's How Much Is Your House Worth 2024 survey.

 

The index found prices nationwide went up by an average of 4 percent in the last 12 months, while prices in Kerry rose by 8%.

Advertisement

 

The paper's Property Editor, Mark Keenan, says the trend of converting old commercial units into residences is increasing in areas of Kerry and West Limerick:

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Around 800 homes and businesses in Kerry still without power
Advertisement
Kerry County Council expresses support for proposed power plant in Tarbert
Kerry County Council warns of difficult driving conditions during Storm Jocelyn
Advertisement

Recommended

Around 800 homes and businesses in Kerry still without power
Kerry County Council expresses support for proposed power plant in Tarbert
Bogus collection for children's charity being investigated by Kerry gardaí
4 timer for Kerry jockey
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus