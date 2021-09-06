Housing minister says he understands frustration in relation to St Finan’s site

The Minister for Housing says he understands there’s frustration in relation to the St Finan’s site in Killarney.

Fianna Fáil’s Darragh O’Brien is in the county today to speak about the Housing for All plan and how local authorities will help provide 10,000 homes each year up to 2030.

Last week, two Killarney councillors and Kerry Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae called on the HSE not put the St Finan’s lands up for sale, and instead for the local authority to use it for social housing.

The HSE is retaining part of the St Finan’s site to develop a new community nursing unit, and is selling 5.7 acres to Kerry County Council to develop social housing.

Minister O’Brien will get a briefing on the former mental health facility later today.

He says the Department of Housing will offer assistance, once it doesn’t cause conflict with Kerry County Council’s duties.

As part of his county visit, Minister Darragh O’Brien was in Rathmore, Barraduff, Killarney and Farranfore earlier today.

This afternoon, he’ll visit housing developments in Lohercannon and Lisloose in Tralee, walk around the Island of Geese site in the town centre and officially open a newly constructed development in Balloonagh.