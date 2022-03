Planning permission has been granted for a housing development for supported living for the elderly and people with a disability in mid Kerry.

Kerry County Council granted permission to Thermo House LTD for the development at Cherry Drive, Ard na Greine, Knockavota, Milltown.

This revised scheme will include 16 two-bedroom semi-detached bungalows and a three-storey building with 28 apartments, consisting of 11 one-bed and 17 two-bed apartments.