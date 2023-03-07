Houses with V93 eircode were most expensive to buy in Kerry last year

The Killarney "V93" eircode was the most expensive in Kerry last year.

That’s according to data contained in the latest CSO Residential Property Price Index.

The report shows that in to year to December last year, the average cost of buying a house in Kerry was €230,000.

The figures, compiled by the Central Statistics Office, show the median price of a house in Ireland is now €305,000; almost 1% higher than at the peak of the boom in 2007.

The cost of buying a house in Cork and Kerry combined, rose by 8.3% in a year to December 2022.

The Residential Property Price Index shows that the average price of a dwelling in Kerry, on the residential property market was €230,000, in the 12 months to the end of last year.

Killarney “V93” had the most expensive Eircode area in the county by median price, at €265,000.

The average price for a dwelling in the Tralee “V92” eircode was €205,000; the average cost in “V23” -Cahersiveen area was €226,000; while the least expensive Eircode in the county, was “V31” Listowel, which had a median price of €180,000.

Across the county bounds , the average cost of a dwelling in the year to December, in the “V42” Newcastle West area, was just under €200,000 (€199,999), while the median price of a house in the “P51” Mallow Eircode was €215,000.

Nationally, Dublin had the highest average house price, at just under €430,000 (€429,999) in the year to December, while the lowest price was €152,000 in Longford.