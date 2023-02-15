Advertisement
News

Households in Kerry cutting back on groceries and other bills as rents continue to soar

Feb 15, 2023 17:02 By radiokerrynews
Households in Kerry cutting back on groceries and other bills as rents continue to soar Households in Kerry cutting back on groceries and other bills as rents continue to soar
Share this article

Householders in Kerry are cutting back on groceries and leaving other bills unpaid, in an effort to meet rising rents.

Others are borrowing from relatives or turning to unlicensed moneylenders, in order to pay their landlords.

That's according to MABS, the Money Advice and Budgeting Service, in response to a recent Daft.ie report which shows rent in Kerry has increased by an average of ten per cent in the last year.

Advertisement

Ursula Collins, Regional Manager for MABS South Munster, says they've come across people in Kerry who're now in 'significant arrears' as rents continue to soar.

She advises anyone who finds themselves in this position, not to ignore bills or let the rent build up, as help IS available:

Advertisement

MABS can be contacted on their website MABS.ie or by calling 0818 072 000

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus