Households in Kerry cutting back on groceries and other bills as rents continue to soar

Householders in Kerry are cutting back on groceries and leaving other bills unpaid, in an effort to meet rising rents.

Others are borrowing from relatives or turning to unlicensed moneylenders, in order to pay their landlords.

That's according to MABS, the Money Advice and Budgeting Service, in response to a recent Daft.ie report which shows rent in Kerry has increased by an average of ten per cent in the last year.

Ursula Collins, Regional Manager for MABS South Munster, says they've come across people in Kerry who're now in 'significant arrears' as rents continue to soar.

She advises anyone who finds themselves in this position, not to ignore bills or let the rent build up, as help IS available:

MABS can be contacted on their website MABS.ie or by calling 0818 072 000