House prices are up by almost 9% in Kerry in the past year.

That’s according to Myhome.ie's Property Price Report for the second quarter of the year.

It shows that nationally, the median asking price for a house stands at €325,000.

In Dublin, the average cost is €418,000, while it’s €280,000 outside of the capital.

In Kerry, house prices between April and June were up by 8.9% since the same period last year, to €245,000.