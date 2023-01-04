House prices in Kerry up nearly 10% in the fourth quarter of 2022

House prices in Kerry rose by nearly 10% in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to the same period in 2021.

That’s according to the Daft House price report, which shows the average cost of buying a house in the county is down 1% on the third quarter of the year.

The average price of a home in Kerry is over €250,000.

According to Daft.ie House price report, the average house price in the county during the fourth quarter of 2022 was €254,169, that’s a 9.8% increase on the same period the year before.

The report shows house prices in Kerry are now over 81% more expensive than their lowest point after the financial crash.

There was an 18% increase rise in the price of 1 bed apartments in the county, to €104,000.

The cost of two bed terraced houses rose by 18% to €126,000.

The average asking price for a three bed semi-detached house went up 11% to €174,000

According to the report a Four-bed bungalow in Kerry now costs €321,000, an eleven per cent increase on the same period in 2021, while five-bed detached houses cost €314,000, up 3% in the space of a year.

The Annual price inflation in Munster stands at 6%, however there was a 1% drop quarter on quarter in the province.

Nationally, the average cost of buying a home, rose by just over 6% to €309,000.

The report also shows the number of houses available to buy in Ireland, on December 1st, stood at over 15,200 (15223), up 32% on the year before, but well below the 2019 average of 24,000 houses.