The average price of a house in Kerry has risen by 3.16% in the first six months of 2023.

That’s according to IPAV’s residential property barometer, which measures property price sales from the start of this year.

The Irish Independent is reporting that nationally property prices rose by 2.05% from January to June of this year.

The most expensive house prices are found in Dublin 4, while the least expensive are in Cavan.