House prices in Kerry rose by 8% in last year

Jan 20, 2024 12:20 By radiokerrynews
In Kerry house prices have gone up by an average of 8% in the last year.

Nationally, house prices have risen by an average of 4%.

The Irish Independent released its How Much Is Your House Worth 2024 guide, which details housing trends in every county in Ireland.

The highest increases came in Limerick - outside of the city - which saw prices go up by 15%, while in Wexford they dropped by 2%.

Irish Independent Property Editor Mark Keenan says average prices in Kerry are up 8% on last year, while in Killarney they're up 4%.

He explains the situation in Kerry.

