House prices in Kerry expected to increase by 6%

The average price of a three-bed semi detached house in Kerry is expected to rise by 6% in the next 12 months, according to a survey by Real Estate Alliance.

Three-bed semi-detached homes in the county now cost an average of €263,000, up 16% on the December 2020 and an increase of 3.1% on quarter 3 of last year.

Average Killarney prices currently sit at €320,000, an annual increase of 18.5%, while Tralee prices rose by 13.7% in 2021 to €207,000.

Landlords exiting the market have accounted for almost one in four home sales over the past three months.