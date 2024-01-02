House prices down in Kerry according to new report

House prices fell in Kerry in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The latest house price report from Daft.ie shows the average price of a property in Kerry is now almost €262,000.

According to the report, the median (or most common) price of a newly-built home between January and September last year was €320,000 in Kerry.

Advertisement

The average asking price for a one-bed apartment in the fourth quarter of the year was €94,000, which is a drop of 10% from the same period in 2022.

There was also a drop in the average asking price for a two-bed terraced house in Kerry, which was down 2% to €123,000.

The average asking price for a three-bed, semi-detached house in Kerry rose slightly to €175,000, while four-bed bungalows also slightly increased to €320,000.

Advertisement

The average asking price for a five-bed detached house in Kerry during the fourth quarter of last year shot up by over 12% to €351,000.

The average price for property types across the county during Q4 of 2023 was €261,990, which is down 3.5% from Q3, but an increase of 3.8% year-on-year.