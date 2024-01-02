Advertisement
House prices down in Kerry according to new report

Jan 2, 2024 07:50 By radiokerrynews
House prices fell in Kerry in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The latest house price report from Daft.ie shows the average price of a property in Kerry is now almost €262,000.

According to the report, the median (or most common) price of a newly-built home between January and September last year was €320,000 in Kerry.

The average asking price for a one-bed apartment in the fourth quarter of the year was €94,000, which is a drop of 10% from the same period in 2022.

There was also a drop in the average asking price for a two-bed terraced house in Kerry, which was down 2% to €123,000.

The average asking price for a three-bed, semi-detached house in Kerry rose slightly to €175,000, while four-bed bungalows also slightly increased to €320,000.

The average asking price for a five-bed detached house in Kerry during the fourth quarter of last year shot up by over 12% to €351,000.

The average price for property types across the county during Q4 of 2023 was €261,990, which is down 3.5% from Q3, but an increase of 3.8% year-on-year.

