Hospitality venues in Kerry warned against price-gouging

Hospitality venues in Kerry are being warned against price-gouging during the upcoming tourist season.

Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works, Patrick O’Donovan says the Government doesn’t want to see ballooning rates after the retention of the 9% VAT rate.

He claims his office has received calls with people reporting soaring hotel prices with rates increasing by 200 to 300% from a Thursday to a Sunday.

Minister O’Donovan acknowledges the hospitality industry is experiencing labour shortages and rising energy costs.

However, he says price gouging won’t help future attempts at keeping the VAT rate low.

Meanwhile, Minister Patrick O’Donovan says it’s important the country continues to support Ukrainians arriving here.

He says a detailed submission will go before government next week on construction solutions for accommodating refugees.

Minister O'Donovan says refugees have specific needs.