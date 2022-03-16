Hospital group covering Kerry issues appeal ahead of St Patrick's Day

The hospital group covering Kerry is appealing to only people with genuine emergencies, to attend the emergency department over the double bank holiday.

The South/South West Hospital Group, which includes University Hospital Kerry, and the HSE made the appeal.

They say hospitals are already in a challenging position, due to rising COVID-19 cases.

The South/South West Hospital Group and HSE say St Patrick’s Day is always a very busy day in emergency departments.

There are currently 1,047 patients with COVID in hospitals which is the highest number since 10th January; they say the steady rise in admissions is proving extremely challenging.

Outbreaks across hospitals and community care services including nursing homes are leading to bed and ward closures and delaying patient discharge from hospital care, which is impacting hospitals’ ability to admit patients.

Due to the two bank holidays, tomorrow and Friday, they are asking members of the public to help protect hospitals and EDs.

They are being asked to consider all their options before attending EDs, including contacting their GP or pharmacies if it’s a non-urgent situation, so EDs are available for urgent and emergency care.

Chief Operations Officer with the HSE, Anne O’Connor says anyone facing an emergency situation should come to the ED and they will be treated.