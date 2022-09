The horse racing on Ballybunion Beach, which was due to take place at the end of the month, has been cancelled.

Southern pony racing was scheduled to take place on the North Kerry beach on September 25th.

The organisers are cancelling the event due to the tragic accident at the Glenbeigh racing festival on Rossbeigh Beach last weekend.

Advertisement

Waterford jockey 13-year-old Jack de Bromhead was killed when he fell from a horse at the Glenbeigh Races last Saturday.