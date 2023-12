Hopes Killarney can become capital of Christmas

It’s hoped Killarney can become the capital of Christmas, as well as tourism.

That’s according to Bridget O’Keeffe, senior executive of Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce.

She was speaking as the final Christmas parade was held in the town last evening.

Advertisement

The weekly parades have been running since the end of November, and are part of the Christmas in Killarney festival which includes markets, Santa’s grotto, and sleigh rides.

Senior executive of Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce, Bridget O’Keeffe, says they’re always trying to improve, with the aim of Killarney becoming the capital of Christmas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement