Sinn Féin is holding a convention in the coming weeks to select a third candidate to run in the Listowel Electoral Area in this summer's council elections.

The party has already selected Marion Falvey O'Sullivan from Ballybunion and Cllr Tom Barry from Listowel.

Thomas Harrington from Causeway has been nominated by his local cumann.

He hopes to be selected in the upcoming convention.