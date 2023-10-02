Homes in new Tralee development expected to start around €250,000

Homes in this new development in Lisloose, Tralee, based on current prices, are expected to start around €250,000.

That’s according to managing director of Ned O’Shea Construction, James O'Shea.

He says they’re eager to start as soon as possible, but adds he believes there may be planning objections to the proposed development.

James O'Shea of Ned O’Shea Construction says that the Bronze Age ring fort on the site of the proposed housing development will be protected.

He adds there’s scope to erect visitor information on site to honour its historical significance.