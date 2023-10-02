Advertisement
News

Homes in new Tralee development expected to start around €250,000

Oct 2, 2023 13:16 By radiokerrynews
Homes in new Tralee development expected to start around €250,000
Share this article

Homes in this new development in Lisloose, Tralee, based on current prices, are expected to start around €250,000.

That’s according to managing director of Ned O’Shea Construction, James O'Shea.

He says they’re eager to start as soon as possible, but adds he believes there may be planning objections to the proposed development.

Advertisement

 

James O'Shea of Ned O’Shea Construction says that the Bronze Age ring fort on the site of the proposed housing development will be protected.

Advertisement

He adds there’s scope to erect visitor information on site to honour its historical significance.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry companies called on to nominate for Tech Industry Alliance Leaders Awards
Advertisement
Kerry businesswomen and aspiring businesswomen urged to attend LEO event
Kerry ETB awarded €910,000 funding
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry ETB awarded €910,000 funding
Public urged to make submissions to town centre first masterplan for mid-Kerry town
27 patients waiting on trolleys in UHK
Killarney councillor says increase in petrol and diesel prices is crucifying working people
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus