Homes and businesses in South Kerry without power

Mar 5, 2024 09:34 By radiokerrynews
Homes and businesses in South Kerry without power
Photo: ESB Networks
A number of homes and business are without power across South Kerry.

ESB Networks’ PowerCheck is showing a fault in the Gurranbane, which is affecting 60 customers.

Thousands of customers were without electricity this morning, with over 2,100 in the Gurranbane area and over 1,500 in Causeway without power.

However, it has since been restored to these areas.

ESB estimates the power to return to remaining properties affected by 2PM.

The utility says it working to restore power as quickly as possible.

