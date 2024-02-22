Historic building in Tralee sold

A landmark building in Tralee has been sold.

The Old Mill on Ashe Street was put on the market in May 2022, and has been sold to a US-based construction company with Kerry connections.

The sale of the historic five-storey building, which was home to the old Latchfords mill, and located on a 0.37-acre site, was finalised this week.

Selling agents, Sherry FitzGerald Stephenson Crean, say the new owner is planning to convert the landmark building into high-quality apartments.

The price of the agreed sale and the identity of the buyer hasn’t been disclosed.