Kerry’s Eye building in Tralee put on the market

The owners of the Kerry’s Eye newspaper are considering moving the paper’s production from its current base in Tralee.

The owners have put on the market the current Kerry’s Eye building in Ashe Street as well as their lands at the back of the premises.

Estate agents Sherry FitzGerald Stephenson Crean has described the 0.6-acre site on Ashe Street as a prime development property.

The site includes the Kerry’s Eye building back as far as the apartments behind it, as well as the old Latchfords Mill and some other adjacent buildings, which are all under the one ownership.

The listing says these are quality structure, concrete floor buildings, and are available as one, or as individual lots.

The owners of the Kerry’s Eye have told Radio Kerry that they are actively looking at producing the paper every week from an alternative location in Tralee.

They say the Kerry’s Eye is produced using only a fraction of the huge amount of space available at their extensive town centre property.

They said they use the latest technologies to produce the newspaper, and no longer require the large suite of properties they currently own.

They added they have placed their property at Ashe Street on the market as an ideal site for a town centre development.