HIQA report finds Kerry residential centre provides good standard of care to residents

A residential centre in Kerry for people with disabilities has dedicated staff who provide a good standard of care and support to residents.

The Health Information and Quality Authority carried out an unannounced inspection at St John of God Kerry Services in Beaufort on May 25th.

The centre was found to be complaint across 11 areas of the Health Act 2007, while it was substantially complaint in six areas.

Advertisement

St John of God Kerry Services’ Beaufort campus was found non-compliant in one area - personal possessions.

The inspector noted not all residents had adequate space to store their personal property and possessions.

Overall, the inspector stated there was a governance and management structure with systems in place which aimed to promote a safe and person-centred service.

Advertisement

They also stated the individuality of each resident was respected.

A compliance plan was put in place to address issues raised during the inspection.

The full report can be seen here.