HIQA report finds good quality of life and high quality of care for North Kerry nursing home residents

Residents living in a North Kerry nursing home have a good quality of life and receive a high standard of care.

The Health Information and Quality Authority carried out an unannounced inspection at Áras Mhuire Nursing Home in Greenville, Listowel on April 25th.

The centre was found to be complaint across 13 areas of the Health Act 2007, substantially compliant in four areas and it was found to be non-compliant in terms of fire precautions.

The HIQA inspector found that further action was needed to ensure residents’ safety in terms of fire precautions, despite the proactive response the centre had already carried out.

Last year, Áras Mhuire identified the work that needed to be undertaken and was allowed an 18-month period to undertake these works, which were ongoing at the time of this latest inspection. These works are continuing and are on schedule to be completed within the allowed timeframe.

The latest report notes that improvements are needed to ensure adequate precautions against the risk of fire, with the means of fire escape and with arrangements for maintaining fire equipment also needing improvement.

Action was also needed to ensure adequate containment of any fire and to ensure fires could be detected and warnings could be given; these works are being undertaken.

The centre was found to be substantially compliant in terms of infection control, governance and management, premises and records.

The inspector stated action was required to ensure infection prevention and control procedures were consistent with the national standards.

The report notes residents were happy with the care provided, the centre was homely and welcoming and staff were kind and caring.

The inspector found Áras Mhuire Nursing Home was a well-managed centre where residents were supported to have a good quality of life and received a high standard of care.

The centre has put a compliance plan in place to address issues raised in the report.