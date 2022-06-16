HIQA publishes report on Child Protection and Welfare Services in Kerry

A HIQA report has noted areas where improvements are required within Tusla services in Kerry.

The Health Information and Quality Authority carried out an inspection of the Kerry Child Protection and Welfare Service.

Overall, it was found to provide a good quality, safe service.

Tusla – Child and Family Agency is welcoming the publication of the report.

This inspection focused on children listed on the Child Protection Notification System, who were subject to a child protection safety plan, and the governance arrangements to ensure an effective and timely service.

The Kerry Child Protection and Welfare Service was found to provide a good quality, safe service to children identified as at ongoing risk of significant harm.

HIQA said it had effective leadership, governance and management arrangements.

All 24 children listed on the Child Protection Notification System had an allocated social worker, and effective actions were taken to ensure their safety.

Children and parents who spoke to HIQA inspectors gave positive accounts of their engagement with the service.

The report noted areas where improvements are required, such as the quality of record keeping in relation to case supervision, and audits of children’s records.

Further information and training are required for external agencies to ensure Child Protection Conferences are as effective as possible.

The Kerry Child Protection and Welfare Service has agreed a number of actions with HIQA to improve services.