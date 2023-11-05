Advertisement
HIQA notes residents of Kerry centre for people with disabilities have good quality of life

Nov 5, 2023 13:10 By radiokerrynews
The health watchdog says residents of a Kerry centre for people with disabilities have a good quality of life.

The Health Information and Quality Authority carried out an unannounced inspection at Luchanna on May 30th.

This centre is run by Resilience Healthcare Limited.

This HIQA inspection found the Luchanna centre was non-compliant in one area of the Health Act 2007; it was not compliant in terms of notification of incidents.

The report notes that the person in charge had ensured that all notifications were submitted in writing to the chief inspector, including quarterly reports.

However, there were two occasions where a notification was submitted late; these notifications were in relation to any allegation, suspect or confirmed, of abuse to a resident and a quarterly notification of any injury to a resident.

The Luchanna centre was found to be compliant across 17 areas of the Health Act including staffing and governance and management.

It was found to be substantially compliant in five areas.

The inspector noted that residents were supported with their emotional and behavioural needs, had a good quality of life and had choices in their daily lives.

The provider has put a compliance plan in place to address concerns raised in the report.

The full report can be seen here:

https://www.hiqa.ie/system/files?file=inspectionreports/5677-luchanna-30-may-2023.pdf

