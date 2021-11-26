HIQA notes non-compliance with fire precautions in two Kerry nursing homes

The health watchdog has noted non-compliance with fire precautions in two Kerry nursing homes.

The Health Information and Quality Authority carried out unannounced inspections at St Joseph's Home, Ballymacprior, Killorglin and Aperee Living, Skahanagh, Tralee, during August and September of this year.

61-resident Aperee Living Tralee was inspected in 23 categories and was found to be compliant or substantially compliant in 19. The HIQA inspector noted issues with staffing, the premises, fire precautions and infection controls.

Advertisement

The centre needed full redecoration, some flooring was worn and required replacement and there was limited garden furniture. The inspector issued an urgent compliance plan, requiring the provider to organised simulated fire evacuations; these were planned for last month.

It was noted the residents appeared well-cared for, neatly dressed and groomed in accordance with their preferences.

45-resident St Joseph's Home in Killorglin was inspected in 19 categories was found to be compliant or substantially compliant in 17.

Advertisement

The HIQA inspector noted issues with individual assessment, care plans and fire precautions.

The inspector said that while fire safety training was carried out for all staff, these simulated the evacuation of half a compartment, as opposed to the full evacuation. It was noted residents reported a good quality of life in a homely environment and they were complimentary about the care in the centre.

You can see the reports here: HIQA - St Josephs - HIQA - Aperee Tralee