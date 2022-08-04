HIQA inspector notes issues around contracts and fees in residential centre

A HIQA inspection has found issues around contracts and fees paid in a Kerry residential centre.

The Health Information and Quality Authority carried out an announced inspection at St John of Gods Kerry Services, Forge Park in April of this year.

St John of Gods, Forge Park is made up of two houses, each providing a home for four residents with intellectual and physical disabilities, and mental health needs.

HIQA inspected 16 areas and found St John of Gods to be compliant in 6 areas, substantially compliant in 8 and non-compliant in 2 areas.

Since the last inspection, the provider had increased the staffing to better support the residents, and monitoring systems were in place.

However, it was found that contracts for the provisions of services didn’t accurately reflect the fees and contributions that residents were paying.

Management said they’ll update service contracts to reflect the finances relating to residents within the centre.

Two residents raised an issue with noise coming from a neighbouring house to the inspector.

Overall, positive responses were given for all areas including general happiness, food and mealtimes, visitors and rights.