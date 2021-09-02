HIQA inspection finds seven issues of non-compliance in Kerry nursing home

A HIQA inspection has found seven issues of non-compliance in a Mid Kerry nursing home.

The Health Information and Quality Authority conducted an unannounced inspection in St Joseph's Home, Ballymacprior, Killorglin on the 30th April. St Joseph's, a 46-resident nursing home, was inspected in 17 categories; five were found to be fully compliant, seven were non-compliant and the remainder had varying levels of compliance.

HIQA inspectors noted staff didn't have up to date knowledge, a resident didn't have their own personal pension account, some end-of-life care plans didn't indicate residents' wishes and policies on care were out of date.

Additionally, there was a lack of social activities for residents. In response to the inspection, provider Sisters of St. Joseph of Annecy organised additional staff training, reviewed policies and care plans, and employed a full-time activities co-ordinator.

The inspector did note, however, there were robust infection controls in place, staff were routinely swabbed, the centre hadn't experienced a COVID outbreak up to that date and the centre was well decorated and exceptionally clean. Residents were very happy with staff, the facilities and landscaped gardens.

In particular, they noted many bedrooms looked out onto green fields, where residents could see sheep and cows grazing.