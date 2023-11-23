HIQA inspection finds Kerry residential care service mostly compliant

A Kerry residential care service has been found not to be compliant in two areas of the Health Act.

The Health Information and Quality Authority carried out an unannounced inspection at St. John of God Kerry Services – Beaufort Campus Units Area 1 on May 25th.

The centre provides full-time residential service for adults with intellectual disability and complex medical care needs.

Advertisement

The HIQA inspectors found the centre to be fully-compliant across 13 areas of the Health Act 2007, substantially compliant in three and not compliant in two.

One area found non-compliant was the individual assessment and personal plan.

The inspectors noted that while personal plans were comprehensive, a resident's needs were not being met in the centre at the time of the inspection.

Advertisement

The centre was also not compliant with residents’ rights, it was noted that residents were not offered meaningful choices in relation to the individuals that they lived with.

Some residents continued to be impacted by the people they lived with.

The provider had implemented some controls but some residents continued to be adversely affected by their living arrangements.

Advertisement

Overall inspectors observed the quality of care offered at the centre was safe and effective.