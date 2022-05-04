Advertisement
HIQA inspection find issues in relation to fire precautions at East Kerry nursing home

May 4, 2022 10:05 By radiokerrynews
HIQA inspection find issues in relation to fire precautions at East Kerry nursing home
A HIQA inspection has noted non-compliance in relation to fire precautions and staffing at an East Kerry nursing home.

The Health and Quality Authority carried out an unannounced inspection in Killarney nursing home on Rock Road in January this year.

HIQA inspected 16 areas and found Killarney Nursing Home was compliant in 8 areas, substantially compliant in 6 and non-compliant in 2 areas.

Killarney Nursing Home was non-compliant with regards to fire precautions as the inspector was not assured residents residing in two compartments containing 13 beds could be safely evacuated in the event of a fire.

The nursing home now conducts fire safety and evacuation drills on a weekly basis and have increased the focus for both large compartments to ensure evacuation in under five minutes.

It was also non-compliant in staffing as a review of recent rosters found there were only six healthcare assistants, over two floors, providing care for up to 56 residents in the centre.

This led to delays in care delivery, meal provision and a lack of social stimulation for residents.

The management acknowledged the staffing deficit and informed the inspector they were actively recruiting care staff.

Overall, residents informed the inspector that they were happy living in Killarney Nursing Home, and spoke extremely positively about the dedication and commitment of staff.

